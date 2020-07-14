All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Spectrum Apartments

5055 S Chesterfield Rd · (703) 997-4628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA 22206
Claremond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectrum Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home. Enjoy new Berber carpeting, dramatic glass doors that open to your own private balcony, and spacious living areas. Re-energize yourself in our brand-new fitness center and cool off in our revitalizing pool.

Free Shuttle Service to Ballston! Utilities included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee, $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectrum Apartments have any available units?
Spectrum Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,494 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectrum Apartments have?
Some of Spectrum Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectrum Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spectrum Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectrum Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spectrum Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments offers parking.
Does Spectrum Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectrum Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments has a pool.
Does Spectrum Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments has accessible units.
Does Spectrum Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectrum Apartments has units with dishwashers.
