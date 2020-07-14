Spectrum Apartments

5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA 22206 Claremond
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,494
Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 605 · Avail. Sep 5
$1,663
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft
Unit 614 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,663
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home. Enjoy new Berber carpeting, dramatic glass doors that open to your own private balcony, and spacious living areas. Re-energize yourself in our brand-new fitness center and cool off in our revitalizing pool.
Free Shuttle Service to Ballston! Utilities included in the rent!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee, $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.
