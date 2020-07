Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage garage key fob access package receiving accessible elevator pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar community garden conference room fire pit game room playground pool table smoke-free community yoga

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. This is the place of true originals. Where the plot is yours to write, the stakes yours to claim. It is a place that indulges as much as it inspires, that beckons as much as it beguiles. Sleek, electrifying, soaring high atop Ballston Quarter. Let the others forge their own expected paths. But you, dear Original? This is the path for you.