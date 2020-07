Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bocce court courtyard hot tub internet cafe

Crystal Plaza is just minutes from downtown DC, the Pentagon and Old Town Alexandria. Imagine living at this perfect location where you have direct access to the Crystal City Underground and Metro as well as steps away from a variety of shops, and award winning restaurants. Where generously sized interiors feature wall to wall glass living areas that provide panoramic views, a modern eat-kitchen with expansive counter-space, separate dining areas and ceramic tile bathrooms provide the perfect retreat. Our community is in the heart of the newly identified National Landing neighborhood - future home of Amazon's new headquarters.