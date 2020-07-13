All apartments in Arlington
Camden Potomac Yard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Potomac Yard

Open Now until 6pm
3535 S Ball St · (952) 479-5935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 11101 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00311 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 00606 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 00428 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00519 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 10109 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 00720 · Avail. now

$2,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Potomac Yard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Take in the beauty of Arlington, VA from Camden Potomac Yard, luxury high-rise condominiums fit with amenities for every lifestyle. Camden Potomac Yard is a non-smoking community with apartment homes featuring white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double-sink vanities, walk-in closets and incredible views all set in open-concept floor plans. Enjoy extra interior features that combine convenience and luxury such as a full-size washer and dryer included, USB outlets, pull-down spray faucet in the kitchen sink and hardwood-style flooring throughout. Please call for specific design details featured in your new apartment home. Every day feels like a staycation with our roof-top pool, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, community workspace, and more. We are also a pet-friendly community with easy access ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Cable and Internet $98, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Get the perfect spot! We have an underground parking garage with ample parking for residents and visitors. Visitors must obtain a parking pass from the office. We offer reserved parking for $150 per month, unreserved parking for $100 per month, and reserved Electric Car parking for $150 per month. Call the leasing office today for details! Metered and street parking located around the exterior of the building (monitored by Arlington County) for visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Potomac Yard have any available units?
Camden Potomac Yard has 24 units available starting at $1,729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Potomac Yard have?
Some of Camden Potomac Yard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Potomac Yard currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Potomac Yard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Potomac Yard pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Potomac Yard is pet friendly.
Does Camden Potomac Yard offer parking?
Yes, Camden Potomac Yard offers parking.
Does Camden Potomac Yard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Potomac Yard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Potomac Yard have a pool?
Yes, Camden Potomac Yard has a pool.
Does Camden Potomac Yard have accessible units?
No, Camden Potomac Yard does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Potomac Yard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Potomac Yard has units with dishwashers.
