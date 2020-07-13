Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center coffee bar e-payments internet cafe lobby

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Take in the beauty of Arlington, VA from Camden Potomac Yard, luxury high-rise condominiums fit with amenities for every lifestyle. Camden Potomac Yard is a non-smoking community with apartment homes featuring white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double-sink vanities, walk-in closets and incredible views all set in open-concept floor plans. Enjoy extra interior features that combine convenience and luxury such as a full-size washer and dryer included, USB outlets, pull-down spray faucet in the kitchen sink and hardwood-style flooring throughout. Please call for specific design details featured in your new apartment home. Every day feels like a staycation with our roof-top pool, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, community workspace, and more. We are also a pet-friendly community with easy access ...