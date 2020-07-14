Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking accessible e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Enjoy the perks of being a Bartton Place resident. Whether you're running errands at Bailey's Crossroads shopping center, gathering with friends at Pentagon City or Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, you'll always have something to do in the area. When it comes to features inside your home, we have you covered. Every apartment home features a washer and dryer, fully-equipped kitchen, generous closet space, a private balcony, soundproofed walls, and individually controlled heating and cooling. Our garden-style community also offers additional storage space and free parking. Make this your new home, call us today!