All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Bartton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Bartton Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Bartton Place

5551 Columbia Pike · (443) 648-9329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights - West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bartton Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
accessible
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Enjoy the perks of being a Bartton Place resident. Whether you're running errands at Bailey's Crossroads shopping center, gathering with friends at Pentagon City or Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, you'll always have something to do in the area. When it comes to features inside your home, we have you covered. Every apartment home features a washer and dryer, fully-equipped kitchen, generous closet space, a private balcony, soundproofed walls, and individually controlled heating and cooling. Our garden-style community also offers additional storage space and free parking. Make this your new home, call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free within community.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bartton Place have any available units?
Bartton Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bartton Place have?
Some of Bartton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bartton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Bartton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bartton Place pet-friendly?
No, Bartton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Bartton Place offer parking?
Yes, Bartton Place offers parking.
Does Bartton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bartton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bartton Place have a pool?
No, Bartton Place does not have a pool.
Does Bartton Place have accessible units?
Yes, Bartton Place has accessible units.
Does Bartton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bartton Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bartton Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity