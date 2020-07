Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher furnished w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking garage internet access key fob access pool on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage car charging conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community pool table

At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.



Everything you see, touch, taste and smell has been carefully considered and exquisitely executed. Superior finishes like J. Suss Frati 09 Noce Caravaggio cabinets, Caesarstone countertops, and Trinity porcelain Banco tile add a distinguished elegance that enhances everyday living. A finely curated selection of amenities and unexpected spaces brings a touch of the extraordinary to every day, and every night.



Altaire North. Simply Extraordinary.