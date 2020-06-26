989 S BUCHANAN ST #405

Amenities
Trafalgar Flats - Newly constructed Luxury Jr 1BR. on UPPER FLOOR- PARTIALLY FURNISHED with a state-of-the-art built-in retractable bed which converts into a sofa, Custom window treatments & Kitchen Island inc. chairs. Large bath, washer/dryer in unit. The building includes fitness facility,bike storage, meeting room & enormous exterior resident terrace. Public transportation is excellent - minutes to Metro stops. Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Washington DC, Pentagon City/Crystal City,Rosslyn/Ballston nearby. Rent includes Parking.