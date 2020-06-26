All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

989 S BUCHANAN ST #405

989 S Buchanan St · No Longer Available
Location

989 S Buchanan St, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
new construction
Trafalgar Flats - Newly constructed Luxury Jr 1BR. on UPPER FLOOR- PARTIALLY FURNISHED with a state-of-the-art built-in retractable bed which converts into a sofa, Custom window treatments & Kitchen Island inc. chairs. Large bath, washer/dryer in unit. The building includes fitness facility,bike storage, meeting room & enormous exterior resident terrace. Public transportation is excellent - minutes to Metro stops. Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Washington DC, Pentagon City/Crystal City,Rosslyn/Ballston nearby. Rent includes Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have any available units?
989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have?
Some of 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 currently offering any rent specials?
989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 pet-friendly?
No, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 offer parking?
Yes, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 offers parking.
Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have a pool?
No, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 does not have a pool.
Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have accessible units?
No, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 989 S BUCHANAN ST #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
