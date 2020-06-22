937 South Scott Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Penrose
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WOW FACTOR 2BR 2.5BA. Just 2 blocks from the Navy Annex. Great location hidden between Columbia Pike & Towers Park. 1st level w/open floor plan wrapped in crown molding w/fireplace & juliet balcony. Eat-in kitchen w/ceramic floor & lots of cabinets. Venture upstairs w/2 large bedrooms each has own bath. Full-size w/d stacked upstairs. Blocks from Pentagon & metro. Close to DC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 937 SCOTT STREET S have any available units?
937 SCOTT STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 SCOTT STREET S have?
Some of 937 SCOTT STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 SCOTT STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
937 SCOTT STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.