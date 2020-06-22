937 SCOTT STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

WOW FACTOR 2BR 2.5BA. Just 2 blocks from the Navy Annex. Great location hidden between Columbia Pike & Towers Park. 1st level w/open floor plan wrapped in crown molding w/fireplace & juliet balcony. Eat-in kitchen w/ceramic floor & lots of cabinets. Venture upstairs w/2 large bedrooms each has own bath. Full-size w/d stacked upstairs. Blocks from Pentagon & metro. Close to DC.