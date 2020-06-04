All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
922 N. Buchanan Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:49 AM

922 N. Buchanan Street

922 North Buchanan Street · (703) 505-3428
Location

922 North Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
922 N Buchanan Street Overview/Highlights:
• Uniquely designed 4 bedroom, 4 ½ bathroom luxury home with finishes only found in custom homes;
• 2 car garage with office/den/entertainment area on the 1st level;
• Large open kitchen, living room, and dinning area with 1/2 bath on the 2nd level;
• Linear island kitchens with contemporary custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, and premium GE Slate appliances;
• Custom Entertainment Centers and 2nd Floor Balcony with Park views;
• Large bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, private bathrooms in each bedroom with high end finishes (large format ceramic daltile; frame less glass shower doors; with custom vanity with quartz top);
• Washer and Dryer on each bedroom level (2 sets for the home);
• Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms and living areas with hardwood floors throughout the home;
• USB charging receptacles throughout the entire home;
• Private rooftop terrace offering city vista views.
The Crossing at Ballston is located in Arlingotn VA. The property is situated at the corner of N. Buchanan Street and 9th Street N, adjacent to The Bluemont Park and Junction Trail, just west of the Ballston-MU metro station. The Crossing brings you luxury, convenience, and elegance tucked away in a quiet residential enclave less than a 5 minute walk to the intersection of N. Glebe Rd. and Fairfax Drive.

The newly constructed homes have a contemporary vibe with finishes only found in custom built homes. The homes have plenty of nature light, and are very spacious 4 bedrooms (w/ Den), 4 1/2 baths, some with balconies, and all with wonderful rooftop terraces. Each bedroom has its own private bath; huge walk-in closet; and its own washer/dryer (separate washer/dryer on each floor).

Other features include: Walk to Ballston Metro; 2 Car Garage; Hardwood Floors throughout; Ceiling Fans in All Rooms; Large Den/Office and Built-in Entertainment Center.

Give us a call today to schedule your private property tour and to learn more about how we can help you in your housing needs!

Sorry, no pets...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N. Buchanan Street have any available units?
922 N. Buchanan Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 N. Buchanan Street have?
Some of 922 N. Buchanan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 N. Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 N. Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N. Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 N. Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 922 N. Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 N. Buchanan Street does offer parking.
Does 922 N. Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 N. Buchanan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N. Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 922 N. Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 N. Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 922 N. Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N. Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 N. Buchanan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
