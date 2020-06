Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Clarendon is minutes away from this Spacious and Comfortable house! Trader Joe's is just 2 blocks away! This roomy house has a lot to offer. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Lot's of parking in the long driveway, front and back porches and a nice sunny yard. Large rooms and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Owners are licensed real estate brokers.