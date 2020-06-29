909 Army Navy Drive

Amenities
Deposit: $100
Apartment Features
- Blinds Included on All Windows
- Coat Closets
- Comtemporary Floorplans
- Continuous Cleaning Ovens
- Designer oak Cabinetry
- Energy Efficient Dishwashers
- Enormous Closets
- Expansive Breakfast Bars
- Frost-Free Refridgerator with Ice Maker
- Garbage Disposals
- Gas Ffireplaces with Mantels Available
- Loft Apts Available, Cable Ready Hookup
- Plush Wall to Wall Carpeting
- Private Patios and Balconies
- Roomate Floor plans with Equal Bedrooms
- Small Pets Welcome
- Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartments
- Sunrooms Available
- Washer/Dryer in all Apartments