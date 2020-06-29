All apartments in Arlington
909 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

909 Army Navy Drive

909 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $100

Apartment Features

- Blinds Included on All Windows
- Coat Closets
- Comtemporary Floorplans
- Continuous Cleaning Ovens
- Designer oak Cabinetry
- Energy Efficient Dishwashers
- Enormous Closets
- Expansive Breakfast Bars
- Frost-Free Refridgerator with Ice Maker
- Garbage Disposals
- Gas Ffireplaces with Mantels Available
- Loft Apts Available, Cable Ready Hookup
- Plush Wall to Wall Carpeting
- Private Patios and Balconies
- Roomate Floor plans with Equal Bedrooms
- Small Pets Welcome
- Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartments
- Sunrooms Available
- Washer/Dryer in all Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
909 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 909 Army Navy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Army Navy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 909 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 909 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Army Navy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Army Navy Drive has units with dishwashers.

