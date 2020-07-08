901 23RD STREET S

901 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202 Aurora Highlands
3 bed, 1 full bath English basement completely renovated. It has a great fenced in backyard. It is walking distance to the metro, shopping, restaurants, bars and local parks.No pets. No smoking. Only 2 tenants permitted.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
