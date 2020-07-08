All apartments in Arlington
901 23RD STREET S

901 23rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

901 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1 full bath English basement completely renovated. It has a great fenced in backyard. It is walking distance to the metro, shopping, restaurants, bars and local parks.No pets. No smoking. Only 2 tenants permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 23RD STREET S have any available units?
901 23RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 901 23RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
901 23RD STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 23RD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 901 23RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 901 23RD STREET S offer parking?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 901 23RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 23RD STREET S have a pool?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 901 23RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 901 23RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 23RD STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 23RD STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

