Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

851 North Glebe Road xx21

851 North Glebe Road · (703) 597-7677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit xx21 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Unit xx21 Available 08/01/20 1 Bd + Den, 1 Ba Condo in the Continental Ballston - Property Id: 41438

* 1 bdrm + den (big enough to be 2nd bdrm) 1 bath
* 953 Sq Ft
* Open floor plan
* Top of the line renovated bathroom featuring Porcelanosa tiles and Kohler fixtures
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Custom backsplash and lighting package
* Custom lighting throughout including kitchen island pendants, foyer chandelier and track lighting
* Hardwood floors in living room and den
* Master walk-in closet
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* Gas fireplace
* 1 large garage space available

Must See!!!

2 blocks from Ballston metro, walk to Virginia Square and Clarendon
Close to I-66
Walk to all the restaurants and shops of Ballston!

Numerous Condo Building Amenities:
Rooftop Pool
Brand new rooftop lounge deck with grills and fire pits
Penthouse-level Gym, Party Room, and Conference Room
Theater room with 3D projector
Business center
24 hour front desk concierge

No smoking
Pets on case by case basis, subject to pet fee and monthly rent
1 year lease minimum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41438
Property Id 41438

(RLNE5868978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

