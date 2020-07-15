851 North Glebe Road xx21

Amenities
Unit xx21 Available 08/01/20 1 Bd + Den, 1 Ba Condo in the Continental Ballston - Property Id: 41438
* 1 bdrm + den (big enough to be 2nd bdrm) 1 bath
* 953 Sq Ft
* Open floor plan
* Top of the line renovated bathroom featuring Porcelanosa tiles and Kohler fixtures
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Custom backsplash and lighting package
* Custom lighting throughout including kitchen island pendants, foyer chandelier and track lighting
* Hardwood floors in living room and den
* Master walk-in closet
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* Gas fireplace
* 1 large garage space available
Must See!!!
2 blocks from Ballston metro, walk to Virginia Square and Clarendon
Close to I-66
Walk to all the restaurants and shops of Ballston!
Numerous Condo Building Amenities:
Rooftop Pool
Brand new rooftop lounge deck with grills and fire pits
Penthouse-level Gym, Party Room, and Conference Room
Theater room with 3D projector
Business center
24 hour front desk concierge
No smoking
Pets on case by case basis, subject to pet fee and monthly rent
1 year lease minimum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41438
Property Id 41438
(RLNE5868978)