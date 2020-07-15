851 North Glebe Road xx21

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Unit xx21 Available 08/01/20 1 Bd + Den, 1 Ba Condo in the Continental Ballston - Property Id: 41438



* 1 bdrm + den (big enough to be 2nd bdrm) 1 bath

* 953 Sq Ft

* Open floor plan

* Top of the line renovated bathroom featuring Porcelanosa tiles and Kohler fixtures

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Custom backsplash and lighting package

* Custom lighting throughout including kitchen island pendants, foyer chandelier and track lighting

* Hardwood floors in living room and den

* Master walk-in closet

* Washer/Dryer in unit

* Gas fireplace

* 1 large garage space available



Must See!!!



2 blocks from Ballston metro, walk to Virginia Square and Clarendon

Close to I-66

Walk to all the restaurants and shops of Ballston!



Numerous Condo Building Amenities:

Rooftop Pool

Brand new rooftop lounge deck with grills and fire pits

Penthouse-level Gym, Party Room, and Conference Room

Theater room with 3D projector

Business center

24 hour front desk concierge



No smoking

Pets on case by case basis, subject to pet fee and monthly rent

1 year lease minimum

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41438

Property Id 41438



(RLNE5868978)