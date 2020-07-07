851 N GLEBE RD #1715

Amenities
LUXURIOUS RENTAL in THE CONTINENTAL!! Lovely 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Ballston**17th Floor Private Balcony w/Views**Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances**Lovely Hardwood Flooring**Separate Dining Area**Living Room w/Cozy Gas Fireplace**Spacious Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet**Enjoy the Community Amenities (Gym, Computer Room, Party Room, Outdoor Pool & Rooftop Sitting Area w/Grills)**Full Size Garage Space #2-165**Walk to Metro, Shops, Restaurants and SO MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE WEAR MASK/FACE COVERING AND WEAR SHOE COVERS OR REMOVE SHOES