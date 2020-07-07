All apartments in Arlington
851 N GLEBE RD #1715

851 N Glebe Rd · (866) 677-6937
Location

851 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LUXURIOUS RENTAL in THE CONTINENTAL!! Lovely 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Ballston**17th Floor Private Balcony w/Views**Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances**Lovely Hardwood Flooring**Separate Dining Area**Living Room w/Cozy Gas Fireplace**Spacious Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet**Enjoy the Community Amenities (Gym, Computer Room, Party Room, Outdoor Pool & Rooftop Sitting Area w/Grills)**Full Size Garage Space #2-165**Walk to Metro, Shops, Restaurants and SO MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE WEAR MASK/FACE COVERING AND WEAR SHOE COVERS OR REMOVE SHOES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have any available units?
851 N GLEBE RD #1715 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have?
Some of 851 N GLEBE RD #1715's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 currently offering any rent specials?
851 N GLEBE RD #1715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 pet-friendly?
No, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 offer parking?
Yes, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 offers parking.
Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have a pool?
Yes, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 has a pool.
Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have accessible units?
No, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 does not have accessible units.
Does 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 N GLEBE RD #1715 has units with dishwashers.
