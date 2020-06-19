All apartments in Arlington
845 12th Street South
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

845 12th Street South

845 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

845 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Monthly Rent$2,266 -to $3,014

Community Amenities:

Business Center
We Love Pets!*
Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool
24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Clubroom with Billiards

WiFi Access
Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables
Jogging Trails
Childrens Resource Center
Garage Parking with Direct Access*

Home Amenities:

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars
Formal Dining Rooms
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Gas Fireplaces*
Personal Patios or Balconies*
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove and Oven*
Refrigerator with Icemaker*
Arched Entryways
Ceramic Tiled Entryways*
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 12th Street South have any available units?
845 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 12th Street South have?
Some of 845 12th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
845 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 845 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 845 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 845 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 845 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 845 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 845 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 845 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
