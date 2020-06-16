All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
831 21st St S
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

831 21st St S

831 21st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

831 21st Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Upgraded Bungalow near Pentagon/Crystal City - Extensively upgraded bungalow complete with charming front porch for lazy afternoons and a backyard fit for entertainment. The kitchen is adorned with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous stone back splash. One floor living with hardwood floors throughout. Large master suite with abundance of natural light. Flat backyard with built in barbecue station with drawers for all of your outdoor cooking utensils! Friendly neighborhood, flat walking with 5-7 min walk access to 3-4 parks, 8 min to friendly Del Ray. Quick access to 395, Pentagon City, and Crystal City.

Available 03/07/2020.

Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 21st St S have any available units?
831 21st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 21st St S have?
Some of 831 21st St S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 21st St S currently offering any rent specials?
831 21st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 21st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 21st St S is pet friendly.
Does 831 21st St S offer parking?
No, 831 21st St S does not offer parking.
Does 831 21st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 21st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 21st St S have a pool?
No, 831 21st St S does not have a pool.
Does 831 21st St S have accessible units?
No, 831 21st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 831 21st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 21st St S does not have units with dishwashers.
