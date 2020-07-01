All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

827 12th Street South

827 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

827 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Minutes away from the popular Custis Trail, Adams House is a 65-unit condominium building located at 2016 North Adams Street in Arlington, Virginia. Interior features found here include hardwood floors, large dining and living areas, spacious closets, and an open kitchen with upgraded appliances. Building amenities range from a fitness center, party room, extra storage rooms, a common laundry area, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington skyline.

Family friendly and fully furnished with upscale, designer furnishings. Hotel grade linens, Turkish bath towels and bamboo pillows make this a lush retreat in the mix of your hectic business travel.

I-66 and Route 29 are very close to Adams House, with both offering direct access to downtown DC via the Key Bridge. The Metro bus offers plenty of stops around the building and there are trails and walkways for bikers and pedestrians too. The closest Metro station is the Courthouse station which services the Orange and Silver Lines of the Washington Metro. Surrounding the station are several popular eateries and bars like Rays The Steaks, Summers Restaurant, Irelands Four Courts Restaurant, and Afghan Kabob House. Those looking for recreational entertainment can travel to nearby McCoy Park while Fort C.F. Smith Park is also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 12th Street South have any available units?
827 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 12th Street South have?
Some of 827 12th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
827 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 827 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 827 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 827 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 827 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 827 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 827 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 827 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 827 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

