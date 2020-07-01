817 12th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom home in the Fan District This completely renovated, furnished Fan District two-bedroom, two-bath, corporate apartment with elevator in the heart of historic Richmond, Virginia has everything you will need to make it your interim home in this lovely City. Enjoy evenings on the back deck or front balcony. It comes with one off-street parking space and one Fan District Parking Permit, as well as once-a-week housekeeping.



This large apartment combines both modern convenience and historical charm in a one-of-a-kind furnished Richmond residence. Browse the photographs for a quick tour around the interior and garden to see its completely renovated architectural features, original woodwork, soaring ceilings and soft oriental rugs on hardwood floors. Cable TV and Wi-fi as well as laundry facilities are provided for you. Kitchen and food service equipment is included and there is plenty of both indoor and outdoor room for parties.



Medical doctors, pediatricians and dentists are within walking distance. Please let me know if anyone in your party has special needs. The home is small wheel chair accessible and provides a porch lift to get a wheelchair to the first-floor elevator from the patio.



Foodies in The Fan: Popular food destinations, served by some of the nations most celebrated chefs are just blocks away. Scotts Addition, noted for its collection of small breweries, can be found almost literally around the block.



For the history-lovers appetite, the Fan District is a select destination complimenting the neighborhood with scrupulously preserved historic homes, cultural sites, multi-ethnic restaurants, small grocers and a wide variety of shops, as well as museums, and local shops all within walking distance.



This elegantly-furnished apartment is convenient for Virginia Commonwealth University and Medical Center, Capital One, Altria, St. Marys Hospital as well as the Federal Reserve Bank and major law firms. Your nearest work