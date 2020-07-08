814 Army Navy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Loudoun County Guest Room in luxurious home located in the desirable Old Middleburg section in the Town just a two block stroll to town center, Safeway and the Salamander Resort. Picturesque home with tall ceilings, formal dining room, family room and beautiful refinished heart pine wood floors.



Original wood burning brick fireplace and original mantle.



Heating with air conditioning and dual fuel systems.

Fenced yard, patio, barbecue. High speed internet; Wi-Fi.



Modern conveniences with great location.



Available furnished/monthly.

Immediate occupancy.