Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
811 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

811 12th Street South

811 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

811 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Studio in the first level, for including all utilities, basic cable, INTERNET is included in the rent, and Van to Metro (to the blue line Franconia-Springfield Metro Station).

Excellent, residential and safe area. It has a separate entrance.It has a separate small kitchen. Large bathroom w/bathtub. Built-in closet. X-tra large window with modern vertical blinds.
It is partially furnished with matching queen bed, Wood dresser with mirror, night stand with lamp, wood table set and an electric fireplace.
Walking distance to Metro thru private lighted path. Walk from studio to swimming pool(open in the Summer), tennis court. Studio has central air/heat and additionally, a beautiful electric fireplace. Professionally cleaned and painted. We are professionals, smoke-free, pet-free and drug-free, and quite, living upstairs. We are looking to rent to a non-smoker, with no pets and for 12 months or more. There is an application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 12th Street South have any available units?
811 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 12th Street South have?
Some of 811 12th Street South's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
811 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 811 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 811 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 811 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 811 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 811 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 811 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 811 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 811 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

