Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 809 N Barton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
809 N Barton St
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 N Barton St
809 North Barton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
809 North Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
809 N Barton St Available 05/01/19 -
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4782250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 N Barton St have any available units?
809 N Barton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 809 N Barton St currently offering any rent specials?
809 N Barton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 N Barton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 N Barton St is pet friendly.
Does 809 N Barton St offer parking?
No, 809 N Barton St does not offer parking.
Does 809 N Barton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 N Barton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 N Barton St have a pool?
No, 809 N Barton St does not have a pool.
Does 809 N Barton St have accessible units?
No, 809 N Barton St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 N Barton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 N Barton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 N Barton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 N Barton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University