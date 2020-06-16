All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 808 12th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
808 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

808 12th Street South

808 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
Parkridge Gardens offers you and your family all the Comfort, Convenience and Value you have been searching for!!!!

At home you can relax and take in the sun on your patio or balcony. Venture out and enjoy nearby trails, parks, shopping, and a world-class selection of restaurants.

Spacious Floor Plans: One Bedroom/ 1Bath Deluxe Unit -- 732 sqft.
Upgraded Appliances: (Stainless Steel or Black) in select units
Individually controlled Heat and Air Conditioning
Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpet
Stackable Washer/Dryer in the Unit
Private Balcony or Patio
New Community Playground with Grills and Picnic Tables
Complimentary access to the Herndon Community Center located 1.2 miles away (20 minute walk via Old dominion Bridle Trail)
Just Minutes away from Dulles Airport, DC, Toll Rd -267 and Silver Line Metro

Dont Delay Your Search. Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home! Apply today !!!!

***SPRING/SUMMER SPECIALS IN EFFECT*** Call for FURTHER DETAILS !!!!

The Leasing Office Hours :
Mon-Sat: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 12th Street South have any available units?
808 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 12th Street South have?
Some of 808 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
808 12th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 808 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 808 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 808 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 808 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 808 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 808 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University