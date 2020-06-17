All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
807 12th Street South
807 12th Street South

Location

807 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
703 square foot 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo available in a luxury building. The building is located on Wilson Boulevard, equal distance to both the Rosslyn and Courthouse metro stations and steps to multiple bus lines. Easy access to nearby restaurants, bars and shops, including a 5-min walk to the nearest grocery store. The building has a gym, a newly renovated lounge, on-site management, as well as a courtyard with a fire pit. The unit is available starting March 1 for a 6 month to 1 year lease. Unit amenities include:

Direct access to the building courtyard and a private patio space

1 assigned parking space

Walk-in closet

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Granite countertops

In-unit Washer and Dryer

Furnished: Bed, Dressers, Desk, Couch, 2 TVs, Coffee Table, Kitchen Table, BBQ Grill

Utilities Included: Gas and Water

Building includes: Courtyard with Firepit, Gym, Lounge

Bus in both directions at corner

Under 10 minute walk to Rosslyn and Courthouse Station

Groceries, restaurants, bars all walkable

Pets Negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 12th Street South have any available units?
807 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 12th Street South have?
Some of 807 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
807 12th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 807 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 807 12th Street South does offer parking.
Does 807 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 807 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 807 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 807 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 807 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
