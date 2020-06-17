807 12th Street South

Amenities
703 square foot 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo available in a luxury building. The building is located on Wilson Boulevard, equal distance to both the Rosslyn and Courthouse metro stations and steps to multiple bus lines. Easy access to nearby restaurants, bars and shops, including a 5-min walk to the nearest grocery store. The building has a gym, a newly renovated lounge, on-site management, as well as a courtyard with a fire pit. The unit is available starting March 1 for a 6 month to 1 year lease. Unit amenities include:
Direct access to the building courtyard and a private patio space
1 assigned parking space
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Granite countertops
In-unit Washer and Dryer
Furnished: Bed, Dressers, Desk, Couch, 2 TVs, Coffee Table, Kitchen Table, BBQ Grill
Utilities Included: Gas and Water
Building includes: Courtyard with Firepit, Gym, Lounge
Bus in both directions at corner
Under 10 minute walk to Rosslyn and Courthouse Station
Groceries, restaurants, bars all walkable
Pets Negotiable