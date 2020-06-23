All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 804 12th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
804 12th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

804 12th Street South

804 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Monthly Rent$2,021 -to $2,940

Community Amenities:

Business Center
We Love Pets!*
Gorgeous Three-Tier Pool
24 Hour Access to State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Clubroom with Billiards

WiFi Access
Barbecue Grills and Picnic Tables
Jogging Trails
Childrens Resource Center
Garage Parking with Direct Access*

Home Amenities:

Chef Caliber Kitchens with Breakfast Bars
Formal Dining Rooms
Garden-Style Bath Tubs
Gas Fireplaces*
Personal Patios or Balconies*
Crown Molding
Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove and Oven*
Refrigerator with Icemaker*
Arched Entryways
Ceramic Tiled Entryways*
Wall-to-Wall Carpeting
Vaulted 9-foot Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 12th Street South have any available units?
804 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 12th Street South have?
Some of 804 12th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
804 12th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 804 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 804 12th Street South does offer parking.
Does 804 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 804 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 804 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 804 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 804 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakland Apartments
3710 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University