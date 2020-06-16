803 12th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly sauna

Community Amenities



24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.

Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining

Underground Parking Available

High-tech business center

Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site

Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more



24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights

Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna

Rental Storage Available

Click! Caf Internet lounge

Barbecue grills and tables

Cats and Dogs Welcome



Apartment Amenities



New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls

Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks

Private balconies

Large walk-in closets and linen closets

Central heat and air conditioning



11 spacious floor plans to choose from

Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals

Wall-to-wall carpet

Individual washers and dryers

Cable ready with high-speed Internet available