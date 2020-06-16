All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 803 12th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
803 12th Street South
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:08 AM

803 12th Street South

803 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Crystal City Shops
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Community Amenities

24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.
Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining
Underground Parking Available
High-tech business center
Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site
Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more

24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna
Rental Storage Available
Click! Caf Internet lounge
Barbecue grills and tables
Cats and Dogs Welcome

Apartment Amenities

New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls
Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks
Private balconies
Large walk-in closets and linen closets
Central heat and air conditioning

11 spacious floor plans to choose from
Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Wall-to-wall carpet
Individual washers and dryers
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 12th Street South have any available units?
803 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 12th Street South have?
Some of 803 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
803 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 803 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 803 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 803 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 803 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 803 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 803 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 803 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 12th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University