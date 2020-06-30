Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 800 S 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
800 S 20th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 S 20th Street
800 20th St S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
800 20th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 2BD 1BA with Balcony - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Pentagon city. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. W/D in unit.
(RLNE5662358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 S 20th Street have any available units?
800 S 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 800 S 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 S 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 S 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 S 20th Street offer parking?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 S 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S 20th Street have a pool?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 S 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 S 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 S 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 S 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University