7576 North Glebe Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:17 AM

7576 North Glebe Road

7576 North Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

7576 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
package receiving
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
package receiving
!

1 bedroom/1 bath luxurious fully furnished condominium just 1 block from Ballston Metro station.

Best Building in Ballston The Continental.

Minimum stay 3 months.

Unit in the 18th floor. Great View of Arlington

Unit Includes:

Two flat-screen TVs
All services included (gas,electricity and water)
Full kitchen ( Includes all high-speed internet + Sling TV included
1 garage space

BUILDING FEATURES INCLUDE:

24/7 Full Service Concierge (with package acceptance and signing)
Integrated Building Security System with electronic key-fob
Roof-top Pool and Sun Deck
Roof-top Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment, Weights, TVs, View of DC
Business Center and Library with Free Computers, Printers, Scanner, Fax,& WiFi
Party and Conference Room and Movie Theatre for Private Entertaining
Secure Bike Storage Locations Equipped
Well Appointed Lobby and Meeting Spaces
Dry Cleaners on 1st Floor providing resident discount
Neighborly Monthly Condo Sponsored Parties
Park and Courtyard
Guest & Street Parking
The building is at the intersection of Fairfax Blvd & N. Glebe Road in Ballston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

