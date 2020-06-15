7576 North Glebe Road

Amenities

1 bedroom/1 bath luxurious fully furnished condominium just 1 block from Ballston Metro station.



Best Building in Ballston The Continental.



Minimum stay 3 months.



Unit in the 18th floor. Great View of Arlington



Unit Includes:



Two flat-screen TVs

All services included (gas,electricity and water)

Full kitchen ( Includes all high-speed internet + Sling TV included

1 garage space



BUILDING FEATURES INCLUDE:



24/7 Full Service Concierge (with package acceptance and signing)

Integrated Building Security System with electronic key-fob

Roof-top Pool and Sun Deck

Roof-top Fitness Center with Cardio Equipment, Weights, TVs, View of DC

Business Center and Library with Free Computers, Printers, Scanner, Fax,& WiFi

Party and Conference Room and Movie Theatre for Private Entertaining

Secure Bike Storage Locations Equipped

Well Appointed Lobby and Meeting Spaces

Dry Cleaners on 1st Floor providing resident discount

Neighborly Monthly Condo Sponsored Parties

Park and Courtyard

Guest & Street Parking

The building is at the intersection of Fairfax Blvd & N. Glebe Road in Ballston