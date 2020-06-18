All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
750 DICKERSON STREET
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:28 PM

750 DICKERSON STREET

750 South Dickerson Street · (703) 897-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 South Dickerson Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights - West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinet Space*Bright & Spacious Floor Plan*Multiple Closets for Storage*Secured Building*All Utilities & Condo Amenities Included in Rent*Near to Shopping, Restaurants, Metro Bus, and More*Must See*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have any available units?
750 DICKERSON STREET has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 750 DICKERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
750 DICKERSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 DICKERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 DICKERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 DICKERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

