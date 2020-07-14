Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

724 S. 15th Street Unit# A Available 09/05/20 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro - 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro. One block from the updated Pentagon City Mall, Costco, restaurants and much much more! 1 assigned off street parking space. Extremely spacious TH throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Walk-out basement onto private patio. Huge galley style kitchen with cut out and serving island into the dining room/living room area. Available 9/5/2020. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see this wonderful TH at 703-525-7010.



Lower Level: Tile flooring. Living dining room, kitchen, ½ bath, and laundry room - tile flooring



Entry Level : hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, hallway bathroom, master bathroom - hardwood flooring



Approximate Sq. Feet : 1426



LR: 12x9 DR: 12x9 KIT: 12x10 MBR: 15x13 2ndBR: 12x10 3rdBR: 12x9



Schools : ES: Oakridge MS: Jefferson HS: Wakefield

Rec Facilities : Pool



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $120,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $2,995

Security Deposit: $2,995 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 09/05/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays for electric.



Pets: No



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



