All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

724 S. 15th Street Unit# A

724 15th St S · (703) 525-7010 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

724 15th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A · Avail. Sep 5

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A Available 09/05/20 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro - 3br 2.5ba two level TH one block from Pentagon City Metro. One block from the updated Pentagon City Mall, Costco, restaurants and much much more! 1 assigned off street parking space. Extremely spacious TH throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Walk-out basement onto private patio. Huge galley style kitchen with cut out and serving island into the dining room/living room area. Available 9/5/2020. Call Property Specialists for an appointment to see this wonderful TH at 703-525-7010.

Lower Level: Tile flooring. Living dining room, kitchen, ½ bath, and laundry room - tile flooring

Entry Level : hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, hallway bathroom, master bathroom - hardwood flooring

Approximate Sq. Feet : 1426

LR: 12x9 DR: 12x9 KIT: 12x10 MBR: 15x13 2ndBR: 12x10 3rdBR: 12x9

Schools : ES: Oakridge MS: Jefferson HS: Wakefield
Rec Facilities : Pool

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $120,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $2,995
Security Deposit: $2,995 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 09/05/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays for electric.

Pets: No

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have any available units?
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have?
Some of 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A currently offering any rent specials?
724 S. 15th Street Unit# A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A is pet friendly.
Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A offer parking?
Yes, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A offers parking.
Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have a pool?
Yes, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A has a pool.
Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have accessible units?
No, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A does not have accessible units.
Does 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 724 S. 15th Street Unit# A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity