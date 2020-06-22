All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 722 15TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
722 15TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

722 15TH STREET S

722 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

722 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious, bright 2BR/2.5 BA condo in sought-after Southampton condominium. Fantastic 2-level floorplan, kitchen w/granite counters, half bath, and spacious living room with fireplace on main level. Assn. pool. Upper level 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, and a ton of closet space. Pen. City about a 5 min. walk-shops, restaurants, and Metro. Association pool and community tennis & soccer across street. Assigned parking spot #85 and additional unassigned spot permitted. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 15TH STREET S have any available units?
722 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 722 15TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
722 15TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 722 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 722 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 722 15TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 722 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 15TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 15TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 722 15TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 722 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 722 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 722 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 15TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University