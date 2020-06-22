722 15TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious, bright 2BR/2.5 BA condo in sought-after Southampton condominium. Fantastic 2-level floorplan, kitchen w/granite counters, half bath, and spacious living room with fireplace on main level. Assn. pool. Upper level 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, and a ton of closet space. Pen. City about a 5 min. walk-shops, restaurants, and Metro. Association pool and community tennis & soccer across street. Assigned parking spot #85 and additional unassigned spot permitted. No pets allowed.