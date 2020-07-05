Rent Calculator
Arlington, VA
/
715 20th St S Apt 2
715 20th St S Apt 2
715 20th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment in Addison Hights, with ALL utilities included; priced 400 lower then the market rent. Walking distance to Metro and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have any available units?
715 20th St S Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have?
Some of 715 20th St S Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 715 20th St S Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
715 20th St S Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 20th St S Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 20th St S Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 715 20th St S Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 20th St S Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 715 20th St S Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 715 20th St S Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 20th St S Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 20th St S Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
