7 S IRVING ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground media room tennis court

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CLASSIC THREE BEDROOM ALL BRICK COLONIAL just one traffic light from D.C., Pentagon, Ft. Meyer, etc.. One mile to the Clarendon or Virginia Square Metro Stations. Lovely home situated on tree lined street overlooking Thomas Jefferson park with many amenities (jogging and bike trails, tennis courts with lights, playground and the Thomas Jefferson Community Center with top-rated gym, live theater, etc.). This HISTORICAL house has two full bathrooms, an updated kitchen, separate dining room and a large living room with fireplace leading out to a large screened-in porch. Beautiful wood floors and newer thermo windows throughout. The large back yard is fenced with trees and a big shed.