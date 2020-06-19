All apartments in Arlington
7 S IRVING ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:13 AM

7 S IRVING ST

7 South Irving Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

7 South Irving Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
media room
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! CLASSIC THREE BEDROOM ALL BRICK COLONIAL just one traffic light from D.C., Pentagon, Ft. Meyer, etc.. One mile to the Clarendon or Virginia Square Metro Stations. Lovely home situated on tree lined street overlooking Thomas Jefferson park with many amenities (jogging and bike trails, tennis courts with lights, playground and the Thomas Jefferson Community Center with top-rated gym, live theater, etc.). This HISTORICAL house has two full bathrooms, an updated kitchen, separate dining room and a large living room with fireplace leading out to a large screened-in porch. Beautiful wood floors and newer thermo windows throughout. The large back yard is fenced with trees and a big shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 S IRVING ST have any available units?
7 S IRVING ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 S IRVING ST have?
Some of 7 S IRVING ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 S IRVING ST currently offering any rent specials?
7 S IRVING ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 S IRVING ST pet-friendly?
No, 7 S IRVING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7 S IRVING ST offer parking?
Yes, 7 S IRVING ST does offer parking.
Does 7 S IRVING ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 S IRVING ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 S IRVING ST have a pool?
No, 7 S IRVING ST does not have a pool.
Does 7 S IRVING ST have accessible units?
No, 7 S IRVING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7 S IRVING ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 S IRVING ST has units with dishwashers.
