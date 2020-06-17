All apartments in Arlington
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:33 AM

6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1

6940 Fairfax Drive · (703) 919-9296
Location

6940 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** *
Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex!

This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances, new hypo-allergenic carpet and new blinds.
The charming living room features a window surrounded gas FP with stained glass window above. Sliding glass door to patio and expansive green space.
** 2 Assigned, covered, side-by-side parking spaces included in rent ** Wonderfully located steps from the W&OD Trail, 10 min walk to EFC Metro, 1 block from I-66, and a short drive to the newly bustling Little Falls City complete with New Harris Teeter, shops and eateries.
*** AVAILABLE APRIL 1 ***
Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Tenant pays gas & electric only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have any available units?
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have?
Some of 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have a pool?
No, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
