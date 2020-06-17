6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** *

Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex!



This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances, new hypo-allergenic carpet and new blinds.

The charming living room features a window surrounded gas FP with stained glass window above. Sliding glass door to patio and expansive green space.

** 2 Assigned, covered, side-by-side parking spaces included in rent ** Wonderfully located steps from the W&OD Trail, 10 min walk to EFC Metro, 1 block from I-66, and a short drive to the newly bustling Little Falls City complete with New Harris Teeter, shops and eateries.

*** AVAILABLE APRIL 1 ***

Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Tenant pays gas & electric only.