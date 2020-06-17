All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:46 AM

6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

6867 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6867 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property features 2 Master Bedrooms with full bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, laundry on the main level, and a very large private fenced yard that is very rare for a townhome. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6867 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

