All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6503 16TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6503 16TH STREET N
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

6503 16TH STREET N

6503 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6503 16th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING 1920'S BUNGALOW! 3 FINISHED LEVELS! WONDERFULLY MAINTAINED! 3 BLOCKS TO EFC METRO! BACKS TO COUNTY PARK & JUST STEPS TO W&OD TRAIL! RELAX ON THE COZY FRONT PORCH OR SPACIOUS REAR DECK! LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST AREA! CLOSE TO SHOPS/RESTAURANTS/METRO & RECREATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6503 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 6503 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6503 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6503 16TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6503 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 6503 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6503 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6503 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6503 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6503 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University