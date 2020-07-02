Rent Calculator
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 1
6300 N. 15th Rd.
6300 15th Rd N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6300 15th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is an advance notice of the possible availability on July 1, pending move/stay decision of present renter who hopes to buy a home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have any available units?
6300 N. 15th Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have?
Some of 6300 N. 15th Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6300 N. 15th Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6300 N. 15th Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 N. 15th Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6300 N. 15th Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6300 N. 15th Rd. offers parking.
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 N. 15th Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have a pool?
No, 6300 N. 15th Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6300 N. 15th Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 N. 15th Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 N. 15th Rd. has units with dishwashers.
