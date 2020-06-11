630 23RD STREET S

630 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202 Aurora Highlands
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN -GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN TERRIFIC AURORA HILLS LOCATION WITH METRO, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DC & OLD TOWN ALEX CLOSE BY AS WELL. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED FOR 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
