All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 630 23RD STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
630 23RD STREET S
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

630 23RD STREET S

630 23rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN -GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN TERRIFIC AURORA HILLS LOCATION WITH METRO, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DC & OLD TOWN ALEX CLOSE BY AS WELL. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED FOR 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 23RD STREET S have any available units?
630 23RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 23RD STREET S have?
Some of 630 23RD STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 23RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
630 23RD STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 23RD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 630 23RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 630 23RD STREET S offer parking?
No, 630 23RD STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 630 23RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 23RD STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 23RD STREET S have a pool?
No, 630 23RD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 630 23RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 630 23RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 630 23RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 23RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University