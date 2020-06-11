630 23RD STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN -GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN TERRIFIC AURORA HILLS LOCATION WITH METRO, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DC & OLD TOWN ALEX CLOSE BY AS WELL. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED FOR 2019.