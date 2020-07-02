All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

6234 27th St. N.

6234 27th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6234 27th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
East Falls Church

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c0df9d070 ---- Picket fence, front porch, & a bonus artist/yoga studio or workshop w/ electric. ML addition inclds gourmet kit w/, SS appliances & large center island, sunken family room, & tons of storage. UL addition offers an spacious owner suite w/ spa like bath & w-in closet. Fin LL w/ rec rm den. Walk to metro, shops & MORE! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Attached Master Bathroom Attic Stairs Pull Down Attic Storage Only Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Chair Railing Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Closet(S) Walk In Countertop(S) Recycled Content Crown Molding Fireplace Mantel(S) Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Master Bedroom Separate Shower Washer / Dryer Hookup Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6234 27th St. N. have any available units?
6234 27th St. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6234 27th St. N. have?
Some of 6234 27th St. N.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6234 27th St. N. currently offering any rent specials?
6234 27th St. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 27th St. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6234 27th St. N. is pet friendly.
Does 6234 27th St. N. offer parking?
No, 6234 27th St. N. does not offer parking.
Does 6234 27th St. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 27th St. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 27th St. N. have a pool?
No, 6234 27th St. N. does not have a pool.
Does 6234 27th St. N. have accessible units?
No, 6234 27th St. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 27th St. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 27th St. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

