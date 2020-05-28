Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 620 OAKLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
620 OAKLAND STREET
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 OAKLAND STREET
620 North Oakland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
620 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing location,! Right off of Wilson Blvd. walking distance to both the Virginia Sq. & Ballston Metro stations, Ballston Mall, shopping, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET have any available units?
620 OAKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 620 OAKLAND STREET have?
Some of 620 OAKLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 620 OAKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
620 OAKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 OAKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 620 OAKLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 620 OAKLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 OAKLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 620 OAKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 620 OAKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 620 OAKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 OAKLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
The Hyde
3119 9th Rd N
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University