617 Army Navy Drive

Bright, large one bedroom furnished apartment with balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. Available immediately. Completely updated throughout with new kitchen, lighting and bathroom, and appliances. Nicely furnished including LCD TV, stereo, microwave coffee maker, plates lines, etc. View of Iwo Jima Memorial. 2 blocks to Rosslyn Metro (orange, silver and blue lines), FSI and Georgetown shuttle, walk to Key Bridge, Georgetown, and Arlington Cemetery. Close to Airport, Rosslyn restaurants and shopping. The community includes a large swimming pool, Jacuzzi, brand new fully equipped gym and entertainment center. Optional parking space available. Includes all utilities, monthly maid service, high speed Internet. Diplomatic/Flexible Lease Provisions. Available August 11th.