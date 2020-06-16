All apartments in Arlington
617 Army Navy Drive

Location

617 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Bright, large one bedroom furnished apartment with balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. Available immediately. Completely updated throughout with new kitchen, lighting and bathroom, and appliances. Nicely furnished including LCD TV, stereo, microwave coffee maker, plates lines, etc. View of Iwo Jima Memorial. 2 blocks to Rosslyn Metro (orange, silver and blue lines), FSI and Georgetown shuttle, walk to Key Bridge, Georgetown, and Arlington Cemetery. Close to Airport, Rosslyn restaurants and shopping. The community includes a large swimming pool, Jacuzzi, brand new fully equipped gym and entertainment center. Optional parking space available. Includes all utilities, monthly maid service, high speed Internet. Diplomatic/Flexible Lease Provisions. Available August 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

