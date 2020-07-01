All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 614 Army Navy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
614 Army Navy Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

614 Army Navy Drive

614 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

614 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Minutes away from the popular Custis Trail, Adams House is a 65-unit condominium building located at 2016 North Adams Street in Arlington, Virginia. Interior features found here include hardwood floors, large dining and living areas, spacious closets, and an open kitchen with upgraded appliances. Building amenities range from a fitness center, party room, extra storage rooms, a common laundry area, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington skyline.

Family friendly and fully furnished with upscale, designer furnishings. Hotel grade linens, Turkish bath towels and bamboo pillows make this a lush retreat in the mix of your hectic business travel.

I-66 and Route 29 are very close to Adams House, with both offering direct access to downtown DC via the Key Bridge. The Metro bus offers plenty of stops around the building and there are trails and walkways for bikers and pedestrians too. The closest Metro station is the Courthouse station which services the Orange and Silver Lines of the Washington Metro. Surrounding the station are several popular eateries and bars like Rays The Steaks, Summers Restaurant, Irelands Four Courts Restaurant, and Afghan Kabob House. Those looking for recreational entertainment can travel to nearby McCoy Park while Fort C.F. Smith Park is also close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Army Navy Drive have any available units?
614 Army Navy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Army Navy Drive have?
Some of 614 Army Navy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Army Navy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Army Navy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Army Navy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 614 Army Navy Drive offer parking?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 614 Army Navy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Army Navy Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Army Navy Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Army Navy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Army Navy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University