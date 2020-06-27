Rent Calculator
607 20TH STREET S
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 57
607 20TH STREET S
607 20th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
607 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 20TH STREET S have any available units?
607 20TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 607 20TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
607 20TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 20TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 607 20TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 607 20TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
