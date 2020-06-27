All apartments in Arlington
607 20TH STREET S
607 20TH STREET S

607 20th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

607 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 20TH STREET S have any available units?
607 20TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 607 20TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
607 20TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 20TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 607 20TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 607 20TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 20TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 20TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
