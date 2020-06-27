Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6051 20TH ST N
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6051 20TH ST N
6051 20th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
6051 20th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 BED 2 & 1/2 BATH, TWO FINISHED LEVELS, EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL. GAS FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR, GAS HOT WATER. CARPORT, ,,,, RENOVATED!!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6051 20TH ST N have any available units?
6051 20TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6051 20TH ST N have?
Some of 6051 20TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6051 20TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
6051 20TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 20TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 6051 20TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 6051 20TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 6051 20TH ST N offers parking.
Does 6051 20TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6051 20TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 20TH ST N have a pool?
No, 6051 20TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 6051 20TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 6051 20TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 20TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 20TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
