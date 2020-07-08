All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

600 23RD STREET S

600 23rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

600 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Charm and Convenience in sought after Aurora Hills Neighborhood. 2BR/1BA duplex with updated kitchen, bathroom and windows. Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors coming soon. Corner lot. One off-street parking space included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 23RD STREET S have any available units?
600 23RD STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 23RD STREET S have?
Some of 600 23RD STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 23RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
600 23RD STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 23RD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 600 23RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 600 23RD STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 600 23RD STREET S offers parking.
Does 600 23RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 23RD STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 23RD STREET S have a pool?
No, 600 23RD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 600 23RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 600 23RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 600 23RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 23RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.

