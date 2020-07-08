600 23RD STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charm and Convenience in sought after Aurora Hills Neighborhood. 2BR/1BA duplex with updated kitchen, bathroom and windows. Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors coming soon. Corner lot. One off-street parking space included with rent.