5944 10TH ROAD N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Gorgeous light filled single family home with open floor plan and enclosed porch great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Minutes from I 66. Priced to rent! Pets case by case. No smoking. Apply online today.