5944 10th Road North, Arlington, VA 22205 Dominion Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous light filled single family home with open floor plan and enclosed porch great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Minutes from I 66. Priced to rent! Pets case by case. No smoking. Apply online today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N have any available units?
5944 10TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5944 10TH ROAD N have?
Some of 5944 10TH ROAD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5944 10TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
5944 10TH ROAD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 10TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5944 10TH ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 5944 10TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5944 10TH ROAD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 5944 10TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 5944 10TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 10TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?