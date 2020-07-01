Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5931 1ST STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5931 1ST STREET S
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5931 1ST STREET S
5931 1st Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
5931 1st Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5931 1ST STREET S have any available units?
5931 1ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5931 1ST STREET S have?
Some of 5931 1ST STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5931 1ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5931 1ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 1ST STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5931 1ST STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5931 1ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5931 1ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 5931 1ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5931 1ST STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 1ST STREET S have a pool?
No, 5931 1ST STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5931 1ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5931 1ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 1ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5931 1ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St
Arlington, VA 22209
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University