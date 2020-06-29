5721 11th Street North - 5

Amenities

Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600SF+ Apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington!



Building is a boutique, garden style apartment building located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to The Italian Store, Lost Dog Cafe, Lebanese Taverna and more! What more can you ask for?



Perfect for dogs as well, as you are literally a block away from Westover Park!



Located just 20 minutes (walking) north from the Ballston Metro, five minute drive to catch the Orange/Silver metro line - Or hop on the A2 bus right outside your door!



Bikers; The building is located right next to a Capital Bike Share (literally out front of your door), pro bikers you're less than 25 minutes ride up the trail to Georgetown and Crystal City (Amazon HQ).



Terms;

Rent; $1,600.00

Term; 1+ year leases only.

Deposit; $1,600.00

Tenant pays for electricity.

Water and sewer included.

Parking on street available for free.



Have pets? Just send us an updated vaccination record for your puppy, pay a $500 deposit and a pet rent of $50 per month. No breed restrictions.



Now for the fun stuff;

Coffee - Starbucks 0.7mi away, 10 minute walk.

Bars & Restaurants: Westover Beer Haus 0.5mi, 10 minute walk. Buffalo wild wings (Ballston) 20 min walk. Uncle Julios (25 minute walk) The Italian Store 0.5mi, 10 minute walk. Lebanese Taverna (10 min walk)

Groceries - Westover Market 0.5mi, 10 minute walk or Safeway at 0.6mi, 10 minute walk.

