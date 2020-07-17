5721 11th Street North - 3

Amenities

Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600 square foot apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington! Building is a boutique, garden style apartment located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to The Italian Store. What more can you ask for? Perfect for dogs as well, as you are literally a block away from Westover Park!



Located just 20 minutes (walking) north from the Ballston Metro, five minute drive to catch the Orange/Silver metro line - Or hop on the A2 bus right outside your door! Bikers; you're less than 25 minutes ride up the trail to Georgetown, and even less to Arlington/Amazon HQ.



Terms;

Rent; $1,450.00

Term; 1+ year leases only.

Deposit; $1,450.00

Tenant pays for electricity, water and sewer included.

Parking on street available for free.



Now for the fun stuff;

Coffee - Starbucks 0.7mi away, 10 minute walk.

Bars - Westover Beer Haus 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.

Restaurants - The Italian Store 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.

Groceries - Westover Market 0.5mi, 10 minute walk or Safeway at 0.6mi, 10 minute walk.

