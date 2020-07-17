All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

5721 11th Street North - 3

5721 11th Street North · (202) 991-0260
Location

5721 11th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600 square foot apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington! Building is a boutique, garden style apartment located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to The Italian Store. What more can you ask for? Perfect for dogs as well, as you are literally a block away from Westover Park!

Located just 20 minutes (walking) north from the Ballston Metro, five minute drive to catch the Orange/Silver metro line - Or hop on the A2 bus right outside your door! Bikers; you're less than 25 minutes ride up the trail to Georgetown, and even less to Arlington/Amazon HQ.

Terms;
Rent; $1,450.00
Term; 1+ year leases only.
Deposit; $1,450.00
Tenant pays for electricity, water and sewer included.
Parking on street available for free.

Now for the fun stuff;
Coffee - Starbucks 0.7mi away, 10 minute walk.
Bars - Westover Beer Haus 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.
Restaurants - The Italian Store 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.
Groceries - Westover Market 0.5mi, 10 minute walk or Safeway at 0.6mi, 10 minute walk.
Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600 square foot apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington! Building is a boutique, garden style apartment located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to The Italian Store. What more can you ask for? Perfect for dogs as well, as you are literally a block away from Westover Park!

Located just 20 minutes (walking) north from the Ballston Metro, five minute drive to catch the Orange/Silver metro line - Or hop on the A2 bus right outside your door! Bikers; you're less than 25 minutes ride up the trail to Georgetown, and even less to Arlington/Amazon HQ.

Terms;
Rent; $1,600.00
Term; 1+ year leases only.
Deposit; $1,600.00
Tenant pays for electricity, water and sewer included.
Parking on street available for free.

Now for the fun stuff;
Coffee - Starbucks 0.7mi away, 10 minute walk.
Bars - Westover Beer Haus 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.
Restaurants - The Italian Store 0.5mi, 10 minute walk.
Groceries - Westover Market 0.5mi, 10 minute walk or Safeway at 0.6mi, 10 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have any available units?
5721 11th Street North - 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have?
Some of 5721 11th Street North - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 11th Street North - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5721 11th Street North - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 11th Street North - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 11th Street North - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5721 11th Street North - 3 offers parking.
Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 11th Street North - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have a pool?
No, 5721 11th Street North - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5721 11th Street North - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 11th Street North - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 11th Street North - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
