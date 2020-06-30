All apartments in Arlington
5404 CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5404 CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

5404 North Carlin Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5404 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ideal location for this Colonial in Arlington Forest. Very large and level rear yard. New wall to wall carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, large deck, outside entrance to the basement. Close to Ballston Metro. Available December 1st 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

