535 12th Street South

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Youll love watching the breathtaking sunrise over the Chesapeake Bay from your Spacious Private Porch in this One-of-a-Kind Waterfront apartment. Pets are welcome! With Panoramic Waterfront Views from the Bedroom, Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen and Dining area you can enjoy the view from inside as well as outside. Put in a kayak or paddle board right in the backyard. Relax at night watching the moon rise slowly and drift across the Bay, have your morning coffee and conversation with one of the wild deer families visiting the yard (theyre very good listeners). Its amazing to watch them enjoy the fresh grass and then magically disappear into the nearby marsh grass or woodlands with out a sound. You wont find a place like this anywhere else on the Virginia Peninsula. Its nestled on a private wooded waterfront lot between a 475 Acre Nature Preserve and a 3,500 Acre National Wildlife Refuge with Abundant Wildlife everywhere. Chesapeake Bay Water Views surround three sides and the large backyard looks across the to the bay entrance and Atlantic Ocean. We are centrally located between VA Beach and the Williamsburg / Yorktown area, but with so much to see and explore in Historic Hampton you may never want to leave. Doggie Family Members Are Welcome! Our recently built new house is on a peninsula surrounded by the water of the Chesapeake Bay with Views of the Ocean. This second floor apartment has a private entrance, oven, refrigerator/freezer, full size washer/dryer and your own Spacious Private Porch to enjoy the sunrise, wildlife, moonlight and stars. The bedroom offers a comfy Tuft and Needle queen size bed with linens and pillows provided. The private bath is in a hall adjacent to the living room and bedroom. LOTS of closet space throughout. The Living room has a comfy queen size memory foam sofa bed and also has a 55 HD flat screen TV with YOUTUBE TV on demand cable and network channels, NETFLIX on demand, & DVD player. High Speed Wireless Internet is available anywhere inside and on the porch. Dining area has room to seat 4. We have an incredible secluded waterfront wooded lot with water views on three sides and dense woodlands surrounding us as well as views of 2 nature preserves.